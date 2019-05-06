Podcast

I think less of Rosas because he allowed himself to be manipulated like that today (ep. 23)

By Jonathan Harrison May 6, 2019 8:45 pm

Reusse is all sorts of unhinged today after watching the introductory show for new Wolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas.

Judd and Reusse discuss that among a myriad of other topics, including:

  • The Introductory ‘Press Conference’
  • The corporate speak at the Gersson Rosas event
  • Thibs being bad for business
  • Who does that event this morning speak to?
  • Kentucky Derby controversy
  • Twins pitching woes
  • Twins in New York continue to struggle
  • Thigh fat…
  • Reusse running
  • St. Thomas out of the MIAC is a done deal, according to Reusse
  • NHL & NBA Playoffs

