Even when the Wolves do the right thing they do the wrong thing (ep. 30)

Reusse comes in baffled that so many people were disappointed that the Wolves missed out on another big name free agent considering their past.

Reusse and Judd discuss the Wolves doing the right thing but it eventually collapsing underneath them, the Twins only getting two All Stars, Comiskey being better than Wrigley, and Sano hitting again. In the Unchained portion of the show today Reusse tries to understand what the hell is going on in soccer before he has Judd try and explain what the Wild are doing.