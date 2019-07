Reusse and Zulgad return for this week’s edition of Reusse Unchained to discuss the Twins trading for Sergio Romo and the need to continue making moves. The two discuss the trade, the Twins coming into the easy part of their schedule, and the other teams in the AL Central. Also, Reusse ran into Thibs, we get a story about poise, and a light Unchained about Zimmer being bulletproof.