Cruz was not signed to help Sano (ep. 35)

By Jonathan Harrison August 5, 2019 11:14 pm

Patrick opens the show by remembering former Star Tribune colleague Don Banks and telling a few stories about their days working together. We also get Patrick’s thoughts on Sam Dyson going on the injured list — Patrick still calls it the DL, and he isn’t changing — and the fact Byron Buxton can’t stay healthy. We also hear praise from Nelson Cruz and an epic Miguel Sano rant that comes after a very simple point from Judd. To close the show Pat discusses Vikings Training Camp and then Positive Pat pops in for a bit.

