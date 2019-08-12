Podcast

The weekend of Tony Diaz (ep. 36)

By Jonathan Harrison August 12, 2019 9:03 pm

Reusse and Judd return for this week’s edition of Reusse Unchained to discuss what Tony Diaz was thinking, what Zim is thinking, and what Reusse is thinking. First up the boys dive into Turbo Tony and his questionable waiving home of some Twins baserunners and how the Twins look to respond now that Cleveland has caught up. The Vikings made a questionable trade over the weekend that Pat and Judd are all over wondering why it was made. We wrap the show with Reusse admitting something he didn’t think he’d come around to.

