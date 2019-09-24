Baseball is too hard of work (ep. 41)

On this edition of Reusse Unchained Pat and Judd spend a majority of the show fixing issues in a variety of sports. Pat has it out to try and figure out what can be done about the pace of play issue in baseball and how the young stats guys have absolutely ruined the game. Pat and Judd also discuss the lack of attendence at U of M athletics and what the NCAA is looking at if athletes start getting paid for their likeness. The boys close the show talking about Wisconsin’s thumping of Michigan over the weekend and Positive Pat pops in with something to say about Nelson Cruz.