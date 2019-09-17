This Twins season is unbelievable (ep. 40)

Pat is, once again, joined by Judd for this week’s edition of Reusse Unchained in which the two dive into a disappointing Vikings loss, a great Twins weekend series win, and the greatest piece of journalism Pat’s ever read.

To start today’s show Pat and Judd break down the Vikings loss to the Packers in which the offensive line, mainly rookie center Garrett Bradbury, looked bad and Kirk Cousins looked worse. Once they get done disecting the loss Pat and Judd move their focus on to the Twins who did as much as they could to lock up the division over the weekend by taking two of three from Cleveland. To wrap the show Pat talks about his favorite piece of journalism and has a couple of Unchained rants.