I have an issue when you start comparing Cousins to Ponder (ep. 41)

It’s a perfect week for another edition of Reusse Unchained with the Vikings collapsing, the Twins set to take on the Yankees, and the Wolves boasting about their new culture at media day.

Judd Zulgad and Patrick Reusse open up this week’s edition of Reusse Unchained discussing Twins manager Rocco Baldelli’s mastery of not saying much with as many words as possible and the Twins taking on the Yankees in the ALDS. The boys then discuss Kirk Cousins’ poor day at Soldier Field and how the Vikings can cope with their QB’s inability to play in big games. We wrap the show this week discussing the Wild season starting this week, the new culture within the Wolves, and Positive Pat drops by for some Gopher love.