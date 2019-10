Reusse and Judd recap the Twins season ending loss to the Yankees, look ahead to the Twins offseason, and later discuss Stefon Diggs getting fined $200K by the Vikings

*(2:00): “Marwin, they didn’t bring you in here to strike out in that situation..”

*(19:00): “We need starters! is my message if I’m with the Twins”

*(34:00): Reusse’s theory on Stefon Diggs’ $200K fine

*(43:00): Positive Pat