Patrick Reusse wonders how and when the NFL captured our souls and also recalls the days when he and his brother trolled Vikings fans. Let’s just say the term trolling wasn’t a term yet. Reusse also asks Judd Zulgad and Manny Hill for highlights from the PG13 Super Bowl halftime show. We get an appearance from Positive Pat, but first he gets a bit Unchained on what’s going on with the Timberwolves and why Jimmy Butler was right about Karl-Anthony Towns.