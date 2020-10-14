Running back Dalvin Cook sits out practice as Vikings begin preparing for Falcons

Dec 8, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) runs in the first quarter against Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Running back Dalvin Cook did not practice Wednesday because of a groin injury suffered Sunday night in Seattle. Cook reportedly will miss Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings will have a bye week after the Falcons game so that will give Cook at least two weeks off.

Alexander Mattison, a third-round pick by the Vikings in 2019, is expected to replace Cook on Sunday.

Cornerback Holton Hill (foot), defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson (back) and wide receiver/returner K.J. Osborn (hamstring) also did not practice. Hill and Osborn did not play in the Vikings’ loss to Seattle.

Cornerback Kris Boyd (hamstring), center Garrett Bradbury (foot/knee) and fullback C.J. Ham (shoulder) were limited in practice. Wide receiver Julio Jones, who missed the Falcons’ loss to Carolina last Sunday because of a hamstring injury, did not practice Wednesday.