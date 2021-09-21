Sean Mannion signed to Vikings’ roster; Ameer Abdullah released, back on practice squad

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sean Mannion throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

After two weeks on the Vikings’ practice squad, veteran quarterback Sean Mannion has been signed to the 53-man roster. The move was made Tuesday as the Vikings released running back Ameer Abdullah from the roster and then signed him back to the practice squad.

Mannion, who spent the past two seasons as Kirk Cousins’ backup in Minnesota, was signed to the Vikings’ practice squad just before the regular season and was promoted to be Cousins’ backup in the opening two games. That left rookie quarterback Kellen Mond on the inactive list. Mannion had been with Seattle in training camp but was released.

Teams can only promote a player from the practice squad twice a season before that individual must go through waivers. The catch is that vested veterans — players with at least four years of NFL experience — do not have to go through waivers. Abdullah has seven years of experience so the Vikings could re-sign him immediately. Mannion also has seven years of experience.