The Gophers Show: Inefficient offense kills the Gophers again

By rbrendel February 22, 2019 6:59 pm
  • James Murphy and Daniel House join Ross Brendel to break down the Gophers home loss to Michigan
  • Why Amir Coffey has struggled, why is Isaiah Washington not being used?
  • Reaction to Jerry Kill’s comments about P.J. Fleck

Amir Coffey Gophers Isaiah Washington Jerry Kill P.J. Fleck SKOR North Gophers Shows



