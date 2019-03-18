Podcast

The Gophers Show: Assessing the Gopher men’s hockey season

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets
and rbrendel March 18, 2019 3:21 pm
  • Ross is joined by Declan Goff to recap the Gopher men’s hockey season.
  • Who’s leaving?
  • Who’s incoming?
  • The state of the program.
  • And will the Gophers return to the NCAA Tournament next year?

Topics:
Declan Goff Gopher hockey Gophers NCAA Tournament Ross Brendel SKOR North SKOR North Gophers Shows



