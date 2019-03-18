Shows
Podcast
The Gophers Show: Assessing the Gopher men’s hockey season
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
and
rbrendel
March 18, 2019 3:21 pm
Ross is joined by Declan Goff to recap the Gopher men’s hockey season.
Who’s leaving?
Who’s incoming?
The state of the program.
And will the Gophers return to the NCAA Tournament next year?
Topics:
Declan Goff
Gopher hockey
Gophers
NCAA Tournament
Ross Brendel
SKOR North
SKOR North Gophers Shows
