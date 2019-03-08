Podcast

The Gophers Show: Have the Gophers clinched an NCAA Tournament seed?

By rbrendel March 8, 2019 10:23 pm
  • Ross Brendel, James Murphy and Daniel House break down the Maryland loss
  • Can this team win a Tournament game?
  • Richard Pitino’s job security
  • The University’s attendance problem across many sports

Topics:
Amir Coffey Gophers richard pitino SKOR North Gophers Shows



Podcast