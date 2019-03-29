Podcast

The Gophers Show: NCAA Tournament and Season Recap

By rbrendel March 29, 2019 6:35 pm
  • Ross Brendel, James Murphy and Daniel House in the…house.
  • Letter grades for the Gopher Basketball season as a whole
  • Gopher Football recruiting preview and who’s coming back?

Topics:
Gophers Jordan Murphy P.J. Fleck richard pitino SKOR North Gophers Shows



