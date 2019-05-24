Podcast

Andy Greder joins to preview Gopher Football in 2019

By rbrendel May 24, 2019 7:49 pm
  • Andy Greder of the Pioneer Press joins Ross Brendel and James Murphy to preview Gopher Football in 2019.
  • What’s up with all the de-commits as of late?
  • Can the Gophers make some noise in the B1G West?

Topics:
Andy Greder Gophers SKOR North Gophers Shows



