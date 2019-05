*Ross Brendel and Manny Hill discuss the news that Amir Coffey will stay in the NBA Draft and not return to the Gopher Basketball Program; Will Amir be drafted? What are his best chances to succeed at the next level? How does Richard Pitino now replace 60% of his starting lineup from last season?

*Ross and Manny play a quick game to guess what times the Gopher Football team’s non-conference games start