2020 Recruiting and Late-June Football Schedule Predictions

By rbrendel June 27, 2019 7:30 pm
SKOR North Gophers Show
  • Daniel House and James Murphy join Ross Brendel.
  • House breaks down 2020 recruits.
  • The boys predict the final record for the 2019 Football Team.
  • Final farewell to Jordan Murphy and Amir Coffey.

