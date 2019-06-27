Shows
Podcast
2020 Recruiting and Late-June Football Schedule Predictions
By
rbrendel
June 27, 2019 7:30 pm
SKOR North Gophers Show
Daniel House and James Murphy join Ross Brendel.
House breaks down 2020 recruits.
The boys predict the final record for the 2019 Football Team.
Final farewell to Jordan Murphy and Amir Coffey.
Topics:
Gophers
SKOR North Gophers Shows
