Gophers smash Nebraska. How far can this team go?

By rbrendel October 14, 2019 6:23 pm
  • The band is back together!
  • Ross Brendel joins Daniel House and James Murphy in this special edition of the Gophers show.
  • They break down the victory over Nebraska and look ahead at some updated expectations now that the Gophers are 6-0.

