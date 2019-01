Not even a year into his tenure as the North Stars general manager, Lou Nanne was told the franchise would be merging with the Cleveland Barons and it was his job to make it work. Nanne’s role included deciding which players to keep and which to let go. Nanne talks about this crazy experience in June 1978 and tells the story of how he made sure Minnesota hockey legend John Mariucci kept a job with the North Stars. Also find out which team almost merged with Cleveland instead of the North Stars.