The whole gang’s back together and Declan has a rant on the analytics crowd being up in arms over the Nino trade; why the Central Division’s dog crap; the poorly timed NHL bye week; what team could land Eric Staal; why the Gopher hockey team’s struggling and the trio close the show discussing the difficulty of coaching the younger generation.

Follow us on Twitter!

@jzulgad

@lindseybrown35

@DexsTweets