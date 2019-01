Another episode of Judd’s Hockey Show kicks off with the gang discussion the kerfuffle in Columbus; the Maple Leafs trading Jake Muzzin; NHL League news; should the Wild trade a defenseman; why the Western Conference is so bad and Judd, Lindsey and Declan provide their top 5 Minnesota-born (active) players.

