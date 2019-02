What was the key to sparking the North Stars to the Stanley Cup Finals in 1981 — hint, it took place Feb. 26 in Boston Garden — and how much does the team’s loss to the Islanders in the finals still bother Lou Nanne? The former North Stars general manager goes into detail about the North Stars’ run to their first finals, including his favorites stories from that spring. Louie also recalls how he convinced Dino Ciccarelli’s father that his son should sign with the North Stars.