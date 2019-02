Judd, Lindsey and Declan gather ’round where Judd asks if our opinion of the Wild has changed in the last week; Mikko Koivu’s injury being a blessing in disguise; Time for Fenton to bail; Zulgad’s trade plan; Is Boudreau safe?; Attaching Brodin and Granlund in a trade; Sending a letter to fans; Greenway and Kunin improving; Marcus Foligno; Shutting down Suter; Victor Rask shootout debacle; Dubnyk’s playing time and more Wes Walz in the broadcast booth please.

Follow us on Twitter:

Judd Zulgad

Lindsey Brown

Declan Goff