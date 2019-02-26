Podcast

(Judd’s Hockey Show) Post trade deadline analysis

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets February 26, 2019 10:56 am
Judd's Hockey Show
  • Judd, Lindsey and Declan are back to break down the Granlund and Coyle trades.
  • Eric Staal’s extension.
  • And is it time for a new captain next season?

