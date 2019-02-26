Shows
Podcast
(Judd’s Hockey Show) Post trade deadline analysis
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
February 26, 2019 10:56 am
Judd's Hockey Show
Judd, Lindsey and Declan are back to break down the Granlund and Coyle trades.
Eric Staal’s extension.
And is it time for a new captain next season?
Topics:
charlie coyle
Eric Staal
Mikael Granlund
Minnesota Wild
NHL Trade deadline
SKOR North
Skor North Hockey
SKOR North Hockey Shows
Wild
