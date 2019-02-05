Post to Post: 5 Reasons Why You Should Take a Fan-cation with the NHL

Remain calm.

Do NOT panic. Many of you may just be emerging from the post-Super Bowl haze and just starting to feel the weight of the long off-season lying ahead.

But I hate to break it to you, my friends. We won’t see another *meaningful* NFL game until September 5th when Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots play host to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (absolute 1000% chance this match up happens).

Before we begin, let me bribe share the best motivational video of all time that I listened to before every single game during my career at Saint Anselm College.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

You’re welcome.

5 Reasons Why You Should Take a Fan-cation with the NHL

1. Two words: Hit Stick

Let’s all just take a moment to be honest with one another about what truly draws the casual fan to football and hockey respectively: bone-crushing hits.

2. You appreciate high-scoring games and offenses

The NHL team scoring average has risen to 6.10 goals per game this season and will likely continue to grow as the league progressively strips goaltenders of their gear and sanity.

The Winnipeg Jets DESTROYED the Anaheim Ducks 9-2 on Saturday (2/2/19).

3. Clever and engaging social media presence

The hockey community has a strong social media presence, especially on Twitter, and was at the forefront of mainstreaming GIF usage in sports media.

When you truly jumped on a bandwagon. pic.twitter.com/d2rGKiIlI4 — Leah Kessel (@leahflame) April 4, 2018

My friend just bought this from China pic.twitter.com/eJWXaMTk9H — Matthew Coller (@MatthewColler) June 16, 2016

41-year-old Zdeno Chara has adopted a plant-based diet to stay fit. So, Roberto Luongo, what’s your secret? “Carb-based diet. Lots of carbs. Pasta, pizza, that kind of stuff. I’m Italian.” 🍝🍕🇮🇹https://t.co/FYJoPU9YAc — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 28, 2018

4. Unique Cellys (celebrations)

No rules or restrictions, just pure class.

5. Wait… they let girls play? And they’re good?