Post to Post: 5 Reasons Why You Should Take a Fan-cation with the NHL

Do NOT panic. Many of you may just be emerging from the post-Super Bowl haze and just starting to feel the weight of the long off-season lying ahead.
But I hate to break it to you, my friends. We won’t see another *meaningful* NFL game until September 5th when Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots play host to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (absolute 1000% chance this match up happens).
Before we begin, let me bribe share the best motivational video of all time that I listened to before every single game during my career at Saint Anselm College.
You’re welcome.
5 Reasons Why You Should Take a Fan-cation with the NHL
1. Two words: Hit Stick
Let’s all just take a moment to be honest with one another about what truly draws the casual fan to football and hockey respectively: bone-crushing hits.
2. You appreciate high-scoring games and offenses
The NHL team scoring average has risen to 6.10 goals per game this season and will likely continue to grow as the league progressively strips goaltenders of their gear and sanity.
The Winnipeg Jets DESTROYED the Anaheim Ducks 9-2 on Saturday (2/2/19).
3. Clever and engaging social media presence
The hockey community has a strong social media presence, especially on Twitter, and was at the forefront of mainstreaming GIF usage in sports media.
Women’s professional hockey has never been more popular than it is right now. It’s been almost a year since Team USA captured their first Olympic gold medal since 1998 in their shootout win over Team Canada in Pyeongchang last year.
The National Women’s Hockey League (NWHL) and Canadian Women’s Hockey League (CWHL) have discussed a possible future merger between the two leagues but it seems like expansion is for more likely for both sides. Postseason play for both leagues begins in March including your very own Minnesota Whitecaps who look to capture their first Isobel Cup in their inaugural season.