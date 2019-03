What are the Wild’s chances of making the playoffs? Which Western Conference team has the best chance of surprising in the postseason? Lou talks about the playoff race in this week’s episode of the podcast. He also tells us how the Wild power play could improve, why Ryan Donato is a special player and the one weakness he sees in Ryan Suter’s game. We end up with Louie giving his opinion of the penalty called on the Gophers that ended their season at Notre Dame.