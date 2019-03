A week after predicting Charlie Coyle and Mikael Granlund would be traded by the Wild, Louie gives his opinions on the deals that sent the two forwards to Boston and Nashville, respectively. Does it bother Lou that Wild GM Paul Fenton traded Granlund within the division? Also, Louie discusses the art of trying to break up trades he didn’t want to see happen back when he was a GM and which deadline deals did Louie like the best?