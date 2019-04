With the Wild eliminated from the playoffs, Lou Nanne gives his thoughts on what the team needs to do this offseason, which young players he likes most, whether he would bring back Bruce Boudreau as coach and if exploring a Jared Spurgeon trade would be a good idea. Lou also tells us which first-round playoff matchup he’s most excited to see. Oh, and we finally got around to asking Lou for his thoughts on the Storm Surge celebrations from the Carolina Hurricanes that drew criticism from some.