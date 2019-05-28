Shows
Podcast
Judd’s Hockey Show: What is Fenton’s plan?
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
May 28, 2019 2:03 pm
Judd's Hockey Show
The gang is back together to discuss Phil Kessel nixing a trade to the Wild.
What’s Fenton thinking?
The Modano hiring.
Is this team about to fall off a cliff?
And what’s the longterm plan of this franchise?
Topics:
Hockey podcasts
Minnesota Wild
NHL Podcasts
SKOR North Hockey Shows
Wild
Wild podcasts
Podcast