Podcast

Judd’s Hockey Show: What is Fenton’s plan?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets May 28, 2019 2:03 pm
Judd's Hockey Show
  • The gang is back together to discuss Phil Kessel nixing a trade to the Wild.
  • What’s Fenton thinking?
  • The Modano hiring.
  • Is this team about to fall off a cliff?
  • And what’s the longterm plan of this franchise?

Topics:
Hockey podcasts Minnesota Wild NHL Podcasts SKOR North Hockey Shows Wild Wild podcasts



Latest SKOR North Hockey Shows Stories

Podcast