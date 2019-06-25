Podcast

Judd’s Hockey Show: Interview with Bob Motzko

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets June 25, 2019 11:55 am
  • Judd, Lindsey and Declan talk with Gopher men’s hockey head coach Bob Motzko on the seven incoming Gophers who were drafted over the weekend.
  • The team’s young incoming roster.
  • Getting fans back into the seats.
  • And the best chirp Bob’s ever heard.

