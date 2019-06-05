Podcast

Judd’s Hockey Show: The case for trading Jared Spurgeon

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets June 5, 2019 2:32 pm
Judd's Hockey Show
  • Recapping the Stanley Cup Final and is Charlie Coyle going to win Conn Smythe?
  • The state of the Central Division.
  • The idea of trading Jared Spurgeon and other hypothetical Wild trade ideas.

