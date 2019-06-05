Shows
Full Schedule on AM 1500
Purple Daily
SKOR North Gophers Show
SKOR North Twins Show
Raised by Wolves
SKOR North Live
Judd’s Hockey Show
SKOR North United
Mackey & Judd w/ Ramie
Reusse Unchained
Sound of the Loons
Purple FTW!
The Scoop w/ Doogie
The Great Outdoors
The Beer Show
Partnership Shows
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Community Events
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Shows
Full Schedule on AM 1500
Purple Daily
SKOR North Gophers Show
SKOR North Twins Show
Raised by Wolves
SKOR North Live
Judd’s Hockey Show
SKOR North United
Mackey & Judd w/ Ramie
Reusse Unchained
Sound of the Loons
Purple FTW!
The Scoop w/ Doogie
The Great Outdoors
The Beer Show
Partnership Shows
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Community Events
Podcast
Judd’s Hockey Show: The case for trading Jared Spurgeon
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
June 5, 2019 2:32 pm
Judd's Hockey Show
Recapping the Stanley Cup Final and is Charlie Coyle going to win Conn Smythe?
The state of the Central Division.
The idea of trading Jared Spurgeon and other hypothetical Wild trade ideas.
Topics:
SKOR North Hockey Shows
Wild
Latest SKOR North Hockey Shows Stories
Where is Craig Kimbrel headed? A favorite might have emerged
Zimmer talks defense: Hughes, Hunter, Weatherly and offseason tweaks
RB Mike Boone is a wild card on Vikings offense
Thielen: Vikings offense already achieving run-pass deception at OTAs
A star is born: Bruins’ Charlie Coyle making a case for playoff MVP
A Twitter List by SKORNorth
Podcast