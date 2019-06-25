Shows
Judd’s Hockey Show: The Wild’s free agency plan
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
June 25, 2019 1:51 pm
Judd's Hockey Show
Judd, Lindsey and Declan, provide an update on the Wild’s free agent targets.
The state of the Central Division.
NHL Draft recap.
Why is Paul Fenton so weird?
Zucker trade rumors.
Other NHL trades
And the Wild’s schedule release.
