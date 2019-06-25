Podcast

Judd’s Hockey Show: The Wild’s free agency plan

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets June 25, 2019 1:51 pm
  • Judd, Lindsey and Declan, provide an update on the Wild’s free agent targets.
  • The state of the Central Division.
  • NHL Draft recap.
  • Why is Paul Fenton so weird?
  • Zucker trade rumors.
  • Other NHL trades
  • And the Wild’s schedule release.

