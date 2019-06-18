Podcast

Judd’s Hockey Show: Who will the Wild move?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets June 18, 2019 2:01 pm
Judd's Hockey Show
  • With the Blues winning the Stanley Cup, does that give you hope for the Wild?
  • Free agency plan.
  • What does a contract for Anders Lee look like?
  • Spurgeon’s future.
  • Could the Wild draft a goalie?
  • Who’s most likely to be traded at the draft?
  • CBA talk.

