Judd’s Hockey Show: Who will the Wild move?
Declan Goff
@DexsTweets
June 18, 2019 2:01 pm
Judd's Hockey Show
With the Blues winning the Stanley Cup, does that give you hope for the Wild?
Free agency plan.
What does a contract for Anders Lee look like?
Spurgeon’s future.
Could the Wild draft a goalie?
Who’s most likely to be traded at the draft?
CBA talk.
hockey podacsts
Minnesota Wild Podcast
NHL free agency
NHL Podcasts
SKOR North Hockey Shows
Wild
