Judd’s Hockey Show: Why a Praise trade would be best for everyone

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets July 29, 2019 2:54 pm
Judd's Hockey Show
  • Judd and Declan discuss Zach Parise’s comments to The Athletic about his past, present and future with the Wild.
  • Is the possibility of trading Parise now more likely?
  • And what would a trade look like?

