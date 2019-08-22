Podcast

Judd’s Hockey Show: How drastic should Bill Guerin’s first move be?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets August 22, 2019 12:25 pm
Judd's Hockey Show
  • Judd and Declan breakdown the news of Bill Guerin being hired as the Wild’s GM and his comments at his introductory press conference.
  • What should be his first order of business?

Topics:
Bill Guerin Minnesota Wild Minnesota Wild news Minnesota Wild Podcast NHL Podcasts SKOR North Hockey Shows Wild



Latest SKOR North Hockey Shows Stories

Podcast