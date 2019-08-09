Podcast

Judd’s Hockey Show: Who should be the Wild’s GM?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets August 9, 2019 2:07 pm
  • Judd and Declan review the Wild’s GM search and their candidates.
  • Who’s the front runners and who should the stay away from?
  • And reviewing how bad Paul Fenton was to work with.

Podcast