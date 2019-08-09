Shows
Full Schedule on AM 1500
Purple Daily
SKOR North Gophers Show
SKOR North Twins Show
Raised by Wolves
SKOR North Live
Judd’s Hockey Show
SKOR North United
Mackey & Judd w/ Ramie
Minnesota Sports Rewind
Reusse Unchained
Sound of the Loons
The Scoop w/ Doogie
The Great Outdoors
The Beer Show
Partnership Shows
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Community Events
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Shows
Full Schedule on AM 1500
Purple Daily
SKOR North Gophers Show
SKOR North Twins Show
Raised by Wolves
SKOR North Live
Judd’s Hockey Show
SKOR North United
Mackey & Judd w/ Ramie
Minnesota Sports Rewind
Reusse Unchained
Sound of the Loons
The Scoop w/ Doogie
The Great Outdoors
The Beer Show
Partnership Shows
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Community Events
Podcast
Judd’s Hockey Show: Who should be the Wild’s GM?
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
August 9, 2019 2:07 pm
Judd's Hockey Show
Judd and Declan review the Wild’s GM search and their candidates.
Who’s the front runners and who should the stay away from?
And reviewing how bad Paul Fenton was to work with.
Topics:
SKOR North Hockey Shows
Wild
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Latest SKOR North Hockey Shows Stories
Good news on Nelson Cruz? Twins slugger has ruptured tendon, but Twins sounding optimistic
Wolves sign Kelan Martin to two-way contract
10 players to watch in the Vikings preseason opener
Saints have future QB in Bridgewater and Mike Zimmer is happy to see it
Zulgad: Reason for regret: Twins’ starters continue to show why help was needed
A Twitter List by SKORNorth
Podcast