Judd’s Hockey Show: Will Mikko Koivu accept a third-line role?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets August 13, 2019 1:52 pm
  • Judd and Declan breakdown the remaining general manager candidates for the Wild.
  • As well as Bruce Boudreau’s possible line combinations.
  • Would Mikko Koivu accept a third-line role?

