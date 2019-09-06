Podcast

Judd’s Hockey Show: The case for trading Jared Spurgeon

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets September 6, 2019 2:00 pm
Judd's Hockey Show
  • Judd and Declan preview training camp for the Wild.
  • Drew Stafford’s PTO.
  • And will the Wild end up extending or trading Jared Spurgeon?

Topics:
SKOR North Hockey Shows Wild



Latest SKOR North Hockey Shows Stories

Podcast