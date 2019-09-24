Podcast

Judd’s Hockey Show: Who’s in danger of not making the roster?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets September 24, 2019 1:46 pm
  • Judd and Declan recap the latest week of training camp for the Wild.
  • Matt Dumba’s impressive debut.
  • Line combinations.
  • Devan Dubnyk’s shaky performance.
  • The fate of Victor Rask
  • And Declan’s actually reading a book?

