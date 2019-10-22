Podcast

Greg Wyshynski on the State of the Wild and why you don’t call out your coach

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets October 22, 2019 2:31 pm
Judd's Hockey Show
  • Judd and Declan try to figure out which direction the Wild are taking after their first win.
  • ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski joins to talk where Minnesota should be heading
  • And gives his thoughts on Jason Zucker’s comments towards Bruce Boudreau.

