Podcast

Judd’s Hockey Show: Is Bruce Boudreau on the hot seat?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets October 15, 2019 2:03 pm
Judd's Hockey Show
  • Judd and Declan breakdown the Wild’s first win of the season.
  • Why is Donato and other younger players being scratched?
  • Is Boudreau’s job safe?
  • Kaprizov update.
  • Twitter questions.
  • And biggest surprised around the league so far.

Topics:
SKOR North Hockey Shows Wild



Latest SKOR North Hockey Shows Stories

Podcast