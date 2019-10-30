Shows
Podcast
Judd’s Hockey Show: One Timer: The debacle in Dallas
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
October 30, 2019 12:28 pm
Judd's Hockey Show
Judd and Declan gather around for a new feature on Judd’s Hockey Show where they provide a quick reaction to the Wild.
In this debut feature, the duo reacts to the Wild’s epic collapse against the Dallas Stars.
Topics:
Hockey podcasts
Minnesota Wild
Minnesota Wild news
Minnesota Wild podcasts
NHL Podcasts
SKOR North Hockey Shows
Wild
Podcast