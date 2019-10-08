Podcast

Judd’s Hockey Show: Overreacting to the Wild’s poor start

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets October 8, 2019 1:50 pm
Judd's Hockey Show
  • Judd and Declan try to make sense of the Wild’s poor start in their first two games of the season.
  • What’s wrong with Staal?
  • Can Donato bounce back?
  • And a Kirill Kaproizov update.

Topics:
Hockey podcasts Minnesota Wild Minnesota Wild news Minnesota Wild Podcast NHL news NHL Podcasts SKOR North Hockey Shows Wild



Latest SKOR North Hockey Shows Stories

Podcast