Judd’s Hockey Show: Should the Wild be shopping their young talent?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets October 29, 2019 2:08 pm
  • Judd and Declan try to make sense of the Wild reportedly shopping Ryan Donato, Kevin Fiala and Joel Erikkson Ek.
  • Should Alex Stalock be playing more
  • Twitter questions.
  • And the core injuries around the league.

