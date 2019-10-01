Podcast

Preseason lines, trade rumor, Kaprizov update, division predictions and Twitter questions

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets October 1, 2019 1:54 pm
Judd's Hockey Show
  • Hockey is finally around the corner, Judd and Declan preview the preseason line combinations.
  • A Bill Guerin trade rumor.
  • Kirill Kaprizov update.
  • Central division predictions.
  • And answering your Twitter questions.

Topics:
Podcast