Judd’s Hockey Show: Lou Nanne on what direction the Wild are heading

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets November 5, 2019 8:16 pm
Judd's Hockey Show
  • Lou Nanne joins Judd and Declan to give his thoughts on this year’s Wild team.
  • Why he rarely handed out one-way contracts
  • And how Minnesota can turn things around quicker rather than later.

Podcast