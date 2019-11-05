Shows
Podcast
Judd’s Hockey Show: Lou Nanne on what direction the Wild are heading
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
November 5, 2019 8:16 pm
Judd's Hockey Show
Lou Nanne joins Judd and Declan to give his thoughts on this year’s Wild team.
Why he rarely handed out one-way contracts
And how Minnesota can turn things around quicker rather than later.
Topics:
Hockey podcasts
Minnesota Wild news
Minnesota Wild podcasts
NHL Podcasts
SKOR North Hockey Shows
Wild
Podcast