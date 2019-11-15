Podcast

One timer: Why the Wild are handling Ryan Donato poorly

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets November 15, 2019 1:03 pm
Judd's Hockey Show
  • Judd and Declan recap a quick week for the Wild where they touch on the positives of Kevin Fiala and Jordan Greenway and Bruce Boudreau starting to play his kids more.
  • However, how can the team get Ryan Donato more minutes?

