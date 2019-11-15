Shows
Podcast
One timer: Why the Wild are handling Ryan Donato poorly
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
November 15, 2019 1:03 pm
Judd's Hockey Show
Judd and Declan recap a quick week for the Wild where they touch on the positives of Kevin Fiala and Jordan Greenway and Bruce Boudreau starting to play his kids more.
However, how can the team get Ryan Donato more minutes?
Topics:
SKOR North Hockey Shows
Wild
