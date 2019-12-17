Podcast

Judd’s Hockey Show: Why the Wild’s young players are exceeding expectations

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets December 17, 2019 1:55 pm
Judd's Hockey Show
  • Judd and Declan are filled with positivity with the Wild.
  • Why Bill Guerin is a no-lose situation with this roster.
  • Young players taking ownership of the team.
  • Ton of home games coming up.
  • Where should the Wild be in the draft lottery?
  • What will happen when everyone gets healthy?
  • The tricky situation of trading Eric Staal.
  • The ripple effects of Matt Dumba’s play.
  • How do you get Dubnyk back in.
  • Hat-Trick of questions.
  • The passing of Doug Woog.

