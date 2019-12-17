Judd’s Hockey Show: Why the Wild’s young players are exceeding expectations

- Judd and Declan are filled with positivity with the Wild.
- Why Bill Guerin is a no-lose situation with this roster.
- Young players taking ownership of the team.
- Ton of home games coming up.
- Where should the Wild be in the draft lottery?
- What will happen when everyone gets healthy?
- The tricky situation of trading Eric Staal.
- The ripple effects of Matt Dumba’s play.
- How do you get Dubnyk back in.
- Hat-Trick of questions.
- The passing of Doug Woog.
